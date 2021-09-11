Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist Securities

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. Intapp has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,643,000. Finally, LH Capital Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

