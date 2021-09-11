Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.50 million-$57.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.48 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. 92,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,414. Intapp has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Truist lifted their target price on Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

