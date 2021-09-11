International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.59. 1,062,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,347. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.41.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

