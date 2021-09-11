International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.78

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. International Public Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.44.
