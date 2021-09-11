International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.78

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.68. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

International Public Partnerships stock opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95. International Public Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.20 ($2.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 176.80 ($2.31). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.44.

Get International Public Partnerships alerts:

About International Public Partnerships

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.