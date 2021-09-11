International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of International Seaways worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Seaways by 87.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 96.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in International Seaways by 99.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $490.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

