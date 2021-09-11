InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB opened at $107.66 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $102.28.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

