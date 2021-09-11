InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCL. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $24,395,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 342,755 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after purchasing an additional 315,904 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 338,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,548,000 after buying an additional 166,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 983,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,118,000 after buying an additional 131,206 shares during the last quarter.

FNCL stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96.

