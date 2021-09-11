InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

