InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,499 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

