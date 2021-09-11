InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 291 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $602,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.73 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.