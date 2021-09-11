Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

OIA stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $8.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 34,719 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

