Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Position Lessened by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS opened at $158.88 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $166.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.83.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

