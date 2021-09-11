Investors Purchase Large Volume of Matterport Call Options (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 79,124 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 985% compared to the average volume of 7,293 call options.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $18.89 on Friday. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

