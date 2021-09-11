iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 84.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 25,612 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $142,000. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 279,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 35,197 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $73.52 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.16 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

