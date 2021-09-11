iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,296 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 40,329,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,786,340. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $53.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

