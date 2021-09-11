iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 165.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,419 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 6.0% of Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.62. 24,321,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,167,477. The business’s 50-day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

