iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day moving average of $113.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

