iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 247.1% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.47 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.