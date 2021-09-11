Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Roblox by 174.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

NYSE RBLX opened at $87.88 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $86,901.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 626,102 shares of company stock valued at $52,359,232 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

