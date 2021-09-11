Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,204,909 shares of company stock worth $15,019,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,633,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after buying an additional 177,270 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 46.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 88,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 401,568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

