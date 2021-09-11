Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.18.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $190.38 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after purchasing an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.