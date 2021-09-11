Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.29) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

CELC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:CELC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Celcuity has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 27.51 and a current ratio of 27.51. The firm has a market cap of $315.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,130,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

