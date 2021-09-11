JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,619 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $9,819,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 56.0% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 605,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 217,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.44.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $31.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

