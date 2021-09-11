Jess Unruh Sells 3,318 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jess Unruh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Green Dot alerts:

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $146,014.34.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $153,378.08.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $50.38 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 125.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after buying an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.