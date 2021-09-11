JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.70

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 5211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JFEEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. JFE had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

About JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

