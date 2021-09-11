Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $87.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

