Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $76.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.24% from the company’s current price.

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

JCI stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $66.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

