Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $82.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after acquiring an additional 98,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.