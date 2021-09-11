JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 5,848

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,400 ($70.55) to GBX 5,848 ($76.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,990 ($52.13) to GBX 4,450 ($58.14) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,566 ($59.66) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,230 ($68.33) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,231.50 ($68.35).

Shares of The Berkeley Group stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,580 ($59.84). 245,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,251. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.07. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,946 ($51.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,232 ($68.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,804.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,800.99.

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins acquired 33,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,592 ($59.99) per share, with a total value of £1,538,962.88 ($2,010,664.85). Also, insider William Jackson bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,712 ($61.56) per share, with a total value of £659,680 ($861,876.14). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 79,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,361,094.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

