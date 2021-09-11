JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $149.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $191.13.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.