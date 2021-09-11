JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $116,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after acquiring an additional 506,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after acquiring an additional 119,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,763 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.62. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

