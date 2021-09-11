JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Makes New $151,000 Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEY. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $20.02 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

