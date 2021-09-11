JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $203,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,088.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 336,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $82,035,000 after acquiring an additional 308,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $273.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $196.09 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

