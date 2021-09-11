Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 182,297 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 98.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,297 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $19,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

