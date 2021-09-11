Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 402,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $71.86 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.39 and a 52-week high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.