Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $23.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 733,831 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Pan American Silver worth $23,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

PAAS opened at $25.17 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

