Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $32.93 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,285 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $32,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 737.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 711,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after purchasing an additional 626,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $122.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

