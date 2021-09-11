Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $25.06 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 344,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,056,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $2,013,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

