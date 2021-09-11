Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,185 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $16,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Infosys by 2,132.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Infosys by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,148,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Infosys by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

