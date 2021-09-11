Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $21,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $90,508,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 278.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 171,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,359,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 80.5% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 259,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 115,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $200.29 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

