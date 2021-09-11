Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,108,140. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.74 on Friday. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

