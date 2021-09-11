Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,333 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kellogg alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 115.3% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.