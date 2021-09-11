Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,740,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829,553 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,901,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,312,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after buying an additional 1,821,168 shares in the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.