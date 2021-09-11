Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to C$205.00 at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KXSCF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $215.60.

KXSCF opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.83.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

