L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,194 shares of company stock valued at $63,774,567. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.