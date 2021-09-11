Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of LRMR opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn bought 685,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,147,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 859.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 316,901 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 295,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

