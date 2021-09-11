Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Sells $158,706.95 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $158,706.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, September 4th, Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $62.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

