LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEGIF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of LEGIF stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.71.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

