Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Sets New 52-Week High at $114.50

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

