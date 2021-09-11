Leisure Capital Management Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.8% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 139,028 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Apple by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 37,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.10 and a 1-year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

